Emma Stone Pays Tribute To Grandmother By Naming Daughter After Her

American actor Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary had kept the birth of her daughter under wraps. She was only spotted a few times throughout her pregnancy flaunting her baby bump. The couple welcomed a daughter on March 13 and this news was not known for several days after the munchkin’s birth. In what comes as a surprising piece of news for her fans, Emma Stone's baby's name has now been revealed.

Emma Stone's baby's name revealed

According to an exclusive report by TMZ that possesses a copy of the little one’s birth certificate, the La La Land actor has named her daughter Louise Jean McCary. The name is absolutely special for Emma as it pays tribute to her grandmother. The middle name of the baby, Jean is dedicated to Emma’s grandmother. For the unversed, the actor’s full name is Emily Jean Stone.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

The couple met in 2016 when Emma was the host of Saturday Night Live and Dave was the director of a taped sketch of the episode. The couple soon started going out but did not reveal it to the world. Fans knew of Emma’s relationship when she attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2019 with Dave. He proposed to her at the end of 2019 and Emma, of course, said yes. Dave took to his Instagram to share a picture with his fiance wherein she was showing off the ring to the camera. The report by TMZ also stated that the couple has tied the knot in a private ceremony as well.

More about Dave McCary

The 35-year-old is an American comedian, writer and director. He featured in a sketch comedy titled Good Neighbour with Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, and Nick Rutherford. He was a segment director at SNL as well.

Details about Emma Stone’s upcoming movie Cruella

This crime comedy-drama also stars Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong along with Emma. The movie is helmed by Craig Gillespie who has previously directed Lars and the Real Girl, and Fright Night. The movie is based on Disney’s character Cruella de Vil. The movie will chronicle her rise in the crime world after she left the fashion designer’s business.

Image- @davemccary Instagram

