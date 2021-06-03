Emma Stone Reveals Why Cruella De Vil Does Not Smoke In Disney's 2021 Film 'Cruella'

Emma Stone's latest release 'Cruella' has been garnering a lot of attention and positive responses. The Disney film that released towards the end of May 2021, stars the actor in Cruella De Vil's popular title role. The character cannot be seen smoking in its live-action version in Cruella, unlike before. Emma Stone revealed that this was because, in 2021, it is not allowed to smoke onscreen in Disney films, in a recent conversation with New York Times.

No smoking for Emma Stone's Cruella De Vil

During the exclusive interview with Emma Stone, the topic of the iconic cigarette holder of Cruella’s title character, missing in the 2021 live-action film, was brought up. The actor was asked if she thought it was not considered family-friendly anymore. According to Emma Stone, something like that is no longer allowed in 2021.

Emma Stone missed holding her cigarette holder

Emma revealed that in a Disney film in this era, a character smoking on the screen was not okay. She spoke about how hard it was to not be holding that cigarette holder while she was essaying the iconic character. Emma also added that she had been rather excited about that particular aspect of Cruella De Vil’s character. She was excited to have a ‘green plume of smoke’ there, although it was not possible to execute anymore. She concluded by clarifying that she did not intend on promoting smoking, and neither was she trying to do so about skinning puppies.

This 2021 Disney film Cruella, which stars Emma Stone as Cruella De Vil, is a different adaptation of Dodie Smith’s novel The Hundred And One Dalmatians. Unlike the past animated films made on it, that revolved around the puppies, this film focuses on Cruella herself, as even the film’s name suggests. The story of the film follows the transition of Estella Miller, an ambitious fashion designer, to Cruella De Vil, a criminal.

More about Cruella

Actor Emma Thompson stars in the supporting role of Baroness von Hellman in Cruella. Other cast members of Cruella include actors Joel Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, and Emily Beecham, amongst many more. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the film has received widespread love from its audience ever since its release in late May 2021.

