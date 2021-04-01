Emma Stone Says Cruella Is 'very Different' From Joker After Fans Compare The Villains

Emma Stone has reacted to Cruella’s comparison to Phoenix’s Joker. Emma Stone will be starring as the fur and fashion obsessed Cruella in Disney’s new film. After the Cruella trailer premiered, many fans were quick to point out the similarities between Emma Stone’s portrayal of Cruella and Joaquin Phoenix’s Academy award-winning performance as Joker.

Emma Stone reacts to comparison with Joaquin Phoenix

Disney’s new film Cruella created immense buzz since its inception. The film will detail the origin story of the cruel woman who was first introduced in the 1961 animated-film 101 Dalmatians. Before Emma Stone, Glenn Close portrayed iconic character in the 1996 film of the same. Recently, Disney’s Cruella trailer was released, and Emma Stone’s portrayal of the villain mesmerized many. But as mentioned earlier, audience members were quick to point out the similarities between Emma Stone as Cruella and Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal Joker.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Emma Stone spoke in detail about these character-based comparisons. The Academy-award winner said that Disney’s Cruella is “very different from Joker” in various ways. She continued and said that she will not “remotely compare” herself to fellow Academy-award winner Phoenix. Emma Stone also added, “I wish I was more like him”.

In the same interview, Cruella director Craig Gillespie also spoke about these comparisons. He pointed one similarity between Emma Stone as Cruella and Joaquin Phoenix as Joker. He said that in the film, Cruella De Vil is dealing with some “really deep, emotional things” and these situations eventually lead her to the “villainous darker side”. Hence, Craig believes that this exploration of the darker side is a major similarity between Joker and Cruella.

Furthermore, the Cruella director stressed that the film is its “own thing” and he chose to reframe Cruella’s narrative and thought that it was important to explore her “darker side”. He added that Disney’s Cruella has an “absolutely delightful banter” and hence is very different from Joker. Emma Stone starrer Cruella is slated to release on May 28, 2021. Apart from a theatrical release, Cruella will simultaneously premiere on Disney+. Watch Disney’s Cruella’s trailer below.

Image Credit: Joker movie Instagram, Disney Cruella Instagram

