Emma Stone 'weighing Options' To Sue Disney Following Scarlett Johansson's Lawsuit

After Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone is considering suing Disney over the release of her flick, Cruella on Disney+ as reported by Variety. The Stone-led villainous story was released in theatres simultaneously on May 28, 2021, and Disney+, utilising the $29.99 Premier Access feature. The film is considered a success, however, the box office numbers seem to be average and many fans have speculated that Cruella's hybrid release is the reason.

After Scarlett Johansson, Emma Stone to sue Disney?

According to Variety, Emma Stone is weighing her options. Former The Hollywood Reporter editor, Matt Belloni, in his What I'm Hearing... newsletter has revealed that the star of Cruella is said to be "weighing her options" as the villainous film had a significant impact on the viewers and critics. However, its box office numbers were not "much impressive". The former editor penned that Cruella's earnings were reportedly "ripped away" because of its Disney+ release.

Belloni stated along with Johansson and Stone, Emily Blunt might also sue the House of Mouse. Belloni, in his newsletter, claimed that Emily Blunt could "speak out" against Disney over her Jungle Cruise's release. He reported Marvel Studios' President Kevin Fiege is "angry and ashamed" over Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit as he is "not prone to corporate confrontations or shout fights".

The star of Marvel's Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson made headlines with her lawsuit against Disney. The actor had sued Disney over the hybrid release of her film, Black Widow, without any prior notice or justification and had alleged breaching her contract. However, Disney refused to take any responsibility for the actor's allegations. The company went on to claim her lawsuit "meritless". On Scarlett Johansson's salary loss claim, Disney stated that the digital release had added "additional compensation" to her earnings.

According to the report, on July 30, 2021, Johansson's agent responded to Disney's claim that the actor has already been paid $20 million for the film. The agent ripped Disney for its "direct attack on her character". Moreover, the report also suggests that many actors from the Hollywood industry are rooting for Johansson as she has the power to "change the rulebook" and that makes a "visible conversation" putting Disney on the spot.

IMAGE: EMMA STONE/ SCARLETT JOHANSSON'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.