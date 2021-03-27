Emma Stone Welcomes First Baby With Husband Dave McCary

Oscar-winner Emma Stone has welcomed her first child with her husband Dave McCary. The actor reportedly gave birth to the baby on Saturday 13 March in Los Angeles, according to TMZ, but it's not yet known whether she had a boy or a girl.

In February, Stone was spotted cradling her baby bump in a black top on a Los Angeles walk with a friend. Stone and the 35-year-old writer tied the knot last year, People magazine confirmed in September 2020. The couple became engaged in December 2019 after dating for two years. They met when Stone hosted the NBC variety sketch series "Saturday Night Live!" near the end of 2016.

On the work front

Emma Stone will be next seen in Cruella. Disney has announced its new plan for Cruella's live-action film. The Emma Stone-led project will now arrive in theatres and on Disney+ Premium Access on the same day. Subscribers will have to pay an additional amount to watch the movie. The cost is expected to be around $30, much like Mulan. The makers are sticking with the Cruella release date of May 28, 2021.

The Cruella cast includes Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Mark Strong, and Emily Beecham. The upcoming live-action crime comedy film is based on the character, introduced in the 1956 novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians by Dodie Smith and then in 1961 Walt Disney animated film One Hundred and One Dalmatians. Directed by Craig Gillespie, the Cruella plot shows the early life of the character and how she became the popular villain.

About Cruella's Plot

The film is about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas' most notorious – and notoriously fashionable – villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. “Cruella”, which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly Haute. But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable, and revenge-bent Cruella.

(With PTI inputs)