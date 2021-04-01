Emma Watson & Seth Rogen Starred In THIS Film; Leading To Rumours Of Watson Storming Off

Emma Watson & Seth Rogen have only worked in one film together which featured a bunch of A-list Hollywood celebrities. Seth Rogen along with James Franco and a bunch of other actors featured in the 2013 apocalyptic comedy film This Is The End. Emma Watson made a cameo appearance in the film and delivered a comedic scene which was loved by many. However, during a GQ interview, Seth Rogen addressed a rumour, which stated that Emma had stormed off the set as she was asked to do a certain scene.

Emma Watson & Seth Rogen filmed a scene where Emma stormed off the set?

It was rumoured that Emma Watson had no intention of filming that particular scene and thus walked off the sets of the film. Thus, Seth Rogen addressed this rumour in his interview and mentioned that the actor never stormed off the set. He added that a scene that saw Danny McCride as a cannibal was to be filmed where Emma too had to play a part. However, she refused to film the particular scene. The details about that particular scene weren’t mentioned in the interview and Rogen simply clarified the star’s behaviour on set. He was also questioned if Emma read the script properly before joining the cast for filming.

To this, Seth Rogen pointed out that he doesn’t have any hard feelings for Emma for acting the way she did. He added that she did leave the set during the filming of that particular scene, however, he doesn’t look upon it as something negative. Seth Rogen further continued to say that when an actor reads something and when it comes to life, it often doesn’t seem like what one thought it would turn out to be. Thus Rogen remarked that it wasn’t the end of their work-based relationship, he said that Emma did come to set the next day to bid farewell to everyone who was still filming for the movie.

Seth also mentioned that Watson helped in the promotions of the film and thus he had no hard feeling towards her. The actor added that he understands what she did and stated that he personally couldn’t be happier about how the film eventually turned out in the end. Before Rogen ended his statement, he specifically stated that he would like to correct people's perception of Emma Storming off the set. He added that the actor never stormed off the set, unlike what the rumour has prompted for a long time.