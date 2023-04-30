Emma Watson-Daniel Radcliffe: Here's What OG Cast Of Harry Potter Is Doing Currently

Quick links:
From Daniel Radcliffe to Emma Watson, here's what the OG cast of Harry Potter films are doing currently.
Daniel Radcliffe played the lead role of Harry Potter. He recently welcomed a child with his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke.
Bonnie Wright essayed the role of Ginny Weasley in the Harry Potter films. She announced her pregnancy on April 29. The actress shared a photo flaunting her baby bump.
Emma Watson potrayed the role of Hermione Granger. She doesn't have any upcoming projects lined up. Currently, she is an active vocal supporter of women's rights and gender equality.
Rupert Grint, who played the role of Ron Weasley in the films, was last seen in M Night Shyamalan's 2023 horror movie Knock At The Cabin. He is enjoying the fatherhood phase.
Maggie Smith essayed the role of Professor Minerva McGonagall at Hogwarts. Aside from acting, she is a poet and often shares her poetries and excerpts on social media.
Ralph Fiennes potrayed the role of Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter films. He was most recently seen in The Menu. He also has several venture under his name.
Michael Gambon, who acted as Albus Dumbledore has retired from the stage due to memory issues. "It’s a horrible thing to admit, but I can’t do it," he told People.
Tom Felton, who portrayed the role of Draco Malfoy, is currently busy creating music. He turned an author in 2022 when he wrote his memoir titled Beyond the Wand.