Emma Watson Gives Shoutout To Indian Chipko Movement; Lauds Women For Protecting Trees

Environment conservation has been a great part of the Indian heritage for thousands of years. Indians not only believe in protecting and nurturing nature but also worship it for maintaining life on earth. While there have been several movements led by Indians for environment conservation in the past, actor Emma Watson recently threw light on the 1970's Chipko Movement and lauded Indian women for protecting trees.

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has been working for environmental conservation for a long time now. The actor always promotes protecting forests and trees via social media and hails those who have been working for the same. She recently reshared a post featuring a picture from India's Chipko Movement. The picture had some rural women surrounding a tree to prevent the authorities from cutting it down.

Emma Watson thanks rural Indian women

Sharing the photo, Emma Watson thanked the Indian women for protecting forests and trees. The Harry Potter star wrote, "Thank you for protecting our forests and trees!" She further explained the movement and wrote, "The women pictured here were part of the Chipko movement, a non-violent social and ecological moment by rural villagers, particularly women, in India during the 1970s. Here they are protecting a tree from government logging.⁠" "The Hindi word Chipko means to 'hug' or 'cling to,' reflected in the demonstrator's primary tactic of embracing trees to protect them from loggers," added the actor.

Several Indian Instagram users thanked Emma Watson for posting about the movement. A user wrote, "Thank you Emma for posting about Chipko Movement on the behalf of Indians. We love you sooooo much," while another one commented, "Yess it was for the protest against cutting trees for road highway. And these trees are still there." A fan lauded Emma Watson and wrote, "You’re a wonderful woman. You are one of those people who inspire me deeply."

On the work front, Emma Watson does not have any upcoming movies currently. However, the actor will soon reunite with her Harry Potter co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter Reunion feature, Harry Potter: Return To Hogwart's. Several other actors, including Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton and Imelda Staunton, will also join them in the reunion. It will be aired on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

Image: AP/Instagram/@emmawatson