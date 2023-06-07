Emma Watson In Italy With American Businessman After Split With Brandon Green

Emma Watson appears to have moved on from her recent break up with Brandon Green. Watson, 33, was spotted in Italy with rumoured boyfriend Ryan Walsh. The rumoured couple appear to be on a holiday together. This comes amidst the hiatus the actress announced from acting, off late.

The actress was seen enjoying a trip to Italy with Walsh as they visited Venice - a city she once spent time in with her ex-beau.

Emma Watson's Italian getaway

(Emma Watson spotted with boyfriend Ryan Walsh in Venice, Italy | Image: Twitter)

Emma Watson is currently touring Venice with rumoured boyfriend Ryan Walsh. Pictures of the two have been doing the rounds of the internet showing them spending some down time with one another. They appeared to be out on a casual stroll by the water and have been snapped indulging in candid conversation. Emma and Ryan could then be seen heading over to a waterside eatery where the two grab a meal at. Emma and Ryan were also seen leaving the restaurant in a boat as the two continued to indulge in their banter.

More on Ryan Walsh

Unlike Emma Watson, her new beau Ryan Walsh is not a well-known public figure. The American businessman belongs to the tech background and runs a consultancy firm in Los Angeles about three years ago. Though the romance is new, Emma and Ryan have reportedly known each other for a while. Sources close to the actress have confirmed that Emma gravitates towards "brainy" partners with intelligent conversation being an important factor.

Prior to Ryan Walsh, Emma Watson had been dating Brandon Green, son of Philip Green for a period of 18 months. Before Green, Emma had been involved with William Knight, Brendan Iribe and Brendan Wallace. On the professional front, Emma had announced a hiatus from acting. The reasoning behind this was the actress' desire to star in work that felt more authentic to her and that she could wholeheartedly defend - if the need arose for it. She last starred in 2019 Greta Gerwig film Little Women.