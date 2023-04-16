Emma Watson Pens Lengthy Note On Turning 33: I Did A Lot Of Therapy

Emma Watson is best known for her portrayal of Hermione in the massively popular Harry Potter movies. The Beauty and the Beast actress is rather erratic in her social media posts. However, on turning 33, she made an exception by delighting her fans with not one but six photos of herself. Along with the photos, she even penned down a heartfelt note giving her fans a detailed anecdote of her last 3 years.

Emma Watson shares special birthday post on turning 33

On the occasion of her 33rd birthday, Emma took to her Instagram handle to pen down a long note for everything she has learnt in life so far. Along with the notes, Emma Watson posted six portraits of herself. Out of these, five pictures were in black and white monotone and one was a perfect sunkissed shot.

In her caption, Emma wrote, “This is 33. Holy moly. Before 29 I hadn’t even heard of a Saturn Return as a concept. Let’s just say that now I am well acquainted.” She then went on to add more about what she has learnt in the last three years. She wrote, “I stepped away from my life - I learned to surf (badly), I rode some horses (that went better), I did a lot of therapy (YESS therapy!). My brother and I figured out how to make a gin using recycled wine grapes!? (@renaisspirits) I adopted Sofia in Mexico, who seems to be an angel, not a dog. We filmed a Harry Potter reunion. I said goodbye to my Grandma and Grandpa. I retraced my steps. I started a women’s environmental investment fund . I played Pickleball with @sugarrayleonard and I even played golf and then tried to make all of my girlfriends learn too.”

Emma Watson then went on to talk about the things that she failed at. She mentioned, “I cut my thumb nail off on both hands trying to cook for myself and then was only able to do things one handed for months. I felt really sad and really pissed off about a lot of things. I learned more about love and being a woman . It took me three years but I have finally figured out a daily practice and can actually keep it for more than a few days in a row. I burned some things down. I eat green things now! I got obsessed with making Squarespace websites. I directed my first commercial.”

Emma Watson thanks family and friends

The Harry Potter actress then went on to reveal that the pictures she posted were taken on her last birthday. She mentioned that at the time, she wanted to remain inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She then took the chance to thank the people who helped her become whatever she is.

Thanking her friends and family, Emma Watson wrote, “Thank you to the witches in my coven who were so pivotal in helping me arrive at where and who I am now. You are my Avengers and you inspire me and kick ass. It takes a village, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And lastly - thank you to my brother @alex.s.watson for helping me find the most challenging things, with time, incredibly funny.”

Emma Watson Movies

Emma Watson made her debut in 1999 with the first-ever Harry Potter movie. She played the role of Hermoine in the eight Harry Potter movies. She also starred in the popular movie The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Noah, Beauty and the Beast and The Circle.