Emma Watson Quashes Rumours About Her Engagement; Promises To Reveal Any News Herself

Emma Watson is quite private about her relationships and personal life. This often leads to rumours and speculations based on the photos that are leaked in the media. Recently, the actor was the talk of the town after she was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend Leo Robinson, which not only fueled marriage speculations but also about her retirement from the acting industry.

Emma Watson says the rumours about her are just "ways to create clicks"

Emma Watson quashed the rumours about her career in a series of tweets on May 18, 2021. These tweets also marked Emma's comeback on Twitter after a hiatus of over 9 months. She addressed the tweets to her fans saying that she promises to share any news about her personal or professional life herself. The Little Women actor put to rest the rumours about her retirement from acting, engagement and her 'dormant' career.

Dear Fans,

Rumours about whether I’m engaged or not, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks each time they are revealed to be true or untrue. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

Her tweets clearly hint that she has not retired from acting and that is only on a break, spending time with her loved ones just like everyone else. She also jokingly added that she is "failing to make sourdough bread" in this pandemic. She ended the tweet by thanking everyone who is working hard to keep the people safe during this pandemic and also wished that the people are as happy as they can be despite these strange times.

If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

What caused Emma to address the rumours?

Emma's tweets come after a series of rumours about her personal and professional life. Earlier in April 2021, according to TMZ, there were reports that she has retired from acting. Emma was last seen in 2019 in the film Little Women. Her hiatus from the silver screen sparked the rumours about her retirement after a source close to her revealed that she is planning to settle down and start a family.

I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.

E

Xx — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021

Emma shot to fame as a child actor in the fantasy film series Harry Potter. She went on to appear in movies like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Beauty and the Beast, Little Women, to name a few. She is also a social activist and is an advocate of sustainable living and fashion.

IMAGE: Emma Watson Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.