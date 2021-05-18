Last Updated:

Emma Watson Takes On Wedding Rumours In Series Of Tweets; Read

Actor Emma Watson has recently opened up on the rumours about her possible engagement; Says, "If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you"

Written By
Anurag Sharma
Emma Watson

IMAGE: EMMA WATSON'S INSTAGRAM


Actor Emma Watson's dating life has of the most interest in the entertainment industry among fans, as various rumours of her relationships have done rounds in the past. Since the last few days, another rumour about the actor has taken shape, which hints at the possibility of her being engaged. While Emma hasn’t been quite active on social media in recent times, she has recently penned a note for her fans on Twitter. With an aim of addressing the rumours, the Harry Potter actor has asked her fans to not pay attention to any such rumours about her.

Emma Watson addresses her engagement rumours

Emma Watson chooses to always remain silent about her relationships and avoid opening up about rumours revolving them. However, she decided to take on the rumours about her said engagement on Twitter, by addressing her fans. She began by saying that rumours about whether she has become “engaged or not”, and whether her career is “dormant or not” are simply ways to “create clicks; regardless whether they are true in nature or not. In another tweet, the actor made a promise to share such news with fans when the need arises.

While she has not directly refused these rumours, her response appears to be hinting at the rumours being false in nature. In another tweet, the actor asked her fans to “assume” in case there is no news from her end, that she is “quietly spending the pandemic”. She also said that she was doing her best not to “spread a virus that is still affecting so many people”. Her fans took no time in sending messages of solidarity for her, saying that they were “proud” of her. Some even said they have been binge-watching Harry Potter during this pandemic.

Emma Watson had gained worldwide fame as a child actor after starring in Harry Potter film series as Hermione Granger. After the series came to its conclusion in 2011, she also starred in a number of other known films such as Beauty and the Beast, The Bling Ring and more. She was last seen in the 2019 film Little Women. \

  IMAGE: EMMA WATSON'S INSTAGRAM

First Published:
