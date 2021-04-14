Last Updated:

Emma Watson's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Harry Potter Star?

Emma Watson is popularly known for her Harry Potter film series. On the occasion of her birthday, here's an Emma Watson birthday quiz for you.

Written By
Isha Khatu
Image source: Emma Watson's Instagram

It is Harry Potter star Emma Watson's birthday today on April 14. The actor is also known for her roles in films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Little Women and Beauty and the Beast. Over the course of her film and philanthropic work, she has featured in a number of films displaying her talent, thus being loved by her fans immensely. On the occasion of Emma Watson's birthday, here's a quiz to find out how much do you know the Harry Potter actor. 

Emma Watson's quiz 

  1. What is Emma Watson's age as of today?

  • 29
  • 30
  • 26
  • 27

  1. Where was Emma Watson born?

  • Paris
  • Hogwarts
  • Edinburgh
  • London

  1. What is Emma Watson's full name?

  • Emma Margarette Sara Watson
  • Emma Duerre Watson
  • Emma John Watson
  • Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson

  1. What was Emma Watson's age when she auditioned for the Harry Potter film series?

  • 9
  • 10
  • 12
  • 6

  1. Which movie marks Emma Watson's debut on screen?

  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

  1. Amongst Emma Watson's movies, which film marks her debut as a voice artist?

  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
  • The Tale of Despereaux
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower
  • Beauty and the Beast
  1. Emma portrayed the role of Pauline Fossil in which television series?
  • The Vicar of Dibley
  • Ballet Shoes
  • Brooklyn 99
  • F.R.I.E.N.D.S

  1. What is the name of George Craig's music video that Emma starred in?

  • Little things
  • Mystery of Love
  • Blinded lights 
  • One Night Only

  1. Who starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower as Emma's lead co-star?

  • Logan Lerman
  • Ryan Gosling
  • Daniele Radcliff 
  • Mark Ruffalo

  1. What is the name of the character Emma portrayed in Beauty and the Beast?

  • Feather duster
  • Daphne Bridgerton
  • Belle
  • Mrs. Potts
  1. Emma Watson won the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year in 2014. Who did she dedicate her award to?
  • Albus Dumbledore
  • Daniele Radcliffe
  • Millie, her late hamster 
  • Voldemort

  1. Emma promotes which human rights as an activist?

  • Women's rights
  • Right to speech
  • Right to education
  • Right to liberty and security.

Answers to Emma Watson's quiz 

  • 30
  • Paris
  • Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson
  • 9
  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
  • The Tale of Despereaux
  • Ballet Shoes
  • One Night Only
  • Logan Lerman
  • Belle
  • Millie, her late hamster 
  • Women's rights

Promo Image source: Emma Watson's Instagram

READ | Tom Felton shares throwback Thursday picture from sets of 'Harry Potter' with Emma Watson
READ | Who is Emma Watson's boyfriend? Everything you need to know about Leo Robinton
READ | Seth Rogen clarifies comments about Emma Watson, says 'she did not storm off the set'
READ | Emma Watson & Seth Rogen starred in THIS film; leading to rumours of Watson storming off

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT