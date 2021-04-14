Emma Watson's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Harry Potter Star?

It is Harry Potter star Emma Watson's birthday today on April 14. The actor is also known for her roles in films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Little Women and Beauty and the Beast. Over the course of her film and philanthropic work, she has featured in a number of films displaying her talent, thus being loved by her fans immensely. On the occasion of Emma Watson's birthday, here's a quiz to find out how much do you know the Harry Potter actor.
Emma Watson's quiz
-
What is Emma Watson's age as of today?
-
Where was Emma Watson born?
- Paris
- Hogwarts
- Edinburgh
- London
-
What is Emma Watson's full name?
- Emma Margarette Sara Watson
- Emma Duerre Watson
- Emma John Watson
- Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson
-
What was Emma Watson's age when she auditioned for the Harry Potter film series?
-
Which movie marks Emma Watson's debut on screen?
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
-
Amongst Emma Watson's movies, which film marks her debut as a voice artist?
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2
- The Tale of Despereaux
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- Beauty and the Beast
- Emma portrayed the role of Pauline Fossil in which television series?
- The Vicar of Dibley
- Ballet Shoes
- Brooklyn 99
- F.R.I.E.N.D.S
-
What is the name of George Craig's music video that Emma starred in?
- Little things
- Mystery of Love
- Blinded lights
- One Night Only
-
Who starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower as Emma's lead co-star?
- Logan Lerman
- Ryan Gosling
- Daniele Radcliff
- Mark Ruffalo
-
What is the name of the character Emma portrayed in Beauty and the Beast?
- Feather duster
- Daphne Bridgerton
- Belle
- Mrs. Potts
- Emma Watson won the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year in 2014. Who did she dedicate her award to?
- Albus Dumbledore
- Daniele Radcliffe
- Millie, her late hamster
- Voldemort
-
Emma promotes which human rights as an activist?
- Women's rights
- Right to speech
- Right to education
- Right to liberty and security.
Answers to Emma Watson's quiz
- 30
- Paris
- Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson
- 9
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
- The Tale of Despereaux
- Ballet Shoes
- One Night Only
- Logan Lerman
- Belle
- Millie, her late hamster
- Women's rights
