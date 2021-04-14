Emma Watson's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Harry Potter Star?

It is Harry Potter star Emma Watson's birthday today on April 14. The actor is also known for her roles in films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Little Women and Beauty and the Beast. Over the course of her film and philanthropic work, she has featured in a number of films displaying her talent, thus being loved by her fans immensely. On the occasion of Emma Watson's birthday, here's a quiz to find out how much do you know the Harry Potter actor.

Emma Watson's quiz

What is Emma Watson's age as of today?

29

30

26

27

Where was Emma Watson born?

Paris

Hogwarts

Edinburgh

London

What is Emma Watson's full name?

Emma Margarette Sara Watson

Emma Duerre Watson

Emma John Watson

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson

What was Emma Watson's age when she auditioned for the Harry Potter film series?

9

10

12

6

Which movie marks Emma Watson's debut on screen?

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Amongst Emma Watson's movies, which film marks her debut as a voice artist?

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

The Tale of Despereaux

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Beauty and the Beast

Emma portrayed the role of Pauline Fossil in which television series?

The Vicar of Dibley

Ballet Shoes

Brooklyn 99

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

What is the name of George Craig's music video that Emma starred in?

Little things

Mystery of Love

Blinded lights

One Night Only

Who starred in The Perks of Being a Wallflower as Emma's lead co-star?

Logan Lerman

Ryan Gosling

Daniele Radcliff

Mark Ruffalo

What is the name of the character Emma portrayed in Beauty and the Beast?

Feather duster

Daphne Bridgerton

Belle

Mrs. Potts

Emma Watson won the Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year in 2014. Who did she dedicate her award to?

Albus Dumbledore

Daniele Radcliffe

Millie, her late hamster

Voldemort

Emma promotes which human rights as an activist?

Women's rights

Right to speech

Right to education

Right to liberty and security.

Answers to Emma Watson's quiz

30

Paris

Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson

9

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

The Tale of Despereaux

Ballet Shoes

One Night Only

Logan Lerman

Belle

Millie, her late hamster

Women's rights

Promo Image source: Emma Watson's Instagram