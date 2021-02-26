Emma Watson’s Retirement Rumors Debunked By Her Manager, Claims It To Be Completely False

Emma Watson's name is synonymous with her role of Hermione Granger from the series Harry Potter. Lately, rumors of her retirement were doing the rounds on the internet.

Ardent fans of the Little Women actor took to social media and expressed their unhappiness and displeasure over her retirement. After a lot of speculation regarding Watson ending her successful acting career, her manager clarified and slammed the retirement rumours.

Emma Watson’s retirement rumors debunked by her manager

According to a report by ET Canada, Emma Watson’s manager Jason Weinberg has clarified that all the reports about the Beauty and The Beast star quitting showbiz are absolutely false. The rumors of her early retirement from movies began when a report by Daily Mail stated that Emma has gone dormant and is taking a break from films to focus on her relationship with her boyfriend Leo Robinton.

The report further added that Watson has gone underground and is settling down with her beau Leo and also that they are laying low, to maybe start a family.

The Harry Potter star's manager at Untitled Entertainment responded to the false claims and gave a statement to Entertainment Weekly stating that Emma Watson's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't. There had been an outpour from Emma's fans on Twitter about her retirement which has now died down, ever since her manager cleared the air regarding her quitting the movies. The 30-year-old actor was last seen in the 2019 film Little Women, directed by Greta Gerwig, which received many nominations at the Oscars that year.

Emma Watson’s relationship

The Perks of Being A Wallflower star Emma was recently in the limelight for sparking engagement rumors with Leo Robinton. The Hollywood star, who has always been tight-lipped about her personal life and romantic relationships, was spotted hanging out with her boyfriend Leo. What grabbed eyeballs was a ring that Watson sported on her ring finger. According to a report in the media portal Daily Mail, Emma Watson and her boyfriend were spotted together post their pre-Valentine’s day trip to Mexico. Watson was seen wearing a white t-shirt, with the quote “Femme Liberte” which she paired up with white pair of pants and minimal jewelry. She was also seen wearing a gold band on her ring finger, which started her engagement rumors, followed by retirement ones as well.

She once described herself as happily ‘self-partnered’ – but Emma Watson is now so happily coupled-up that a ring on her finger has sparked speculation she might have become engaged. pic.twitter.com/SNbDUdNzoV — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) February 7, 2021

