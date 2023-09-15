Emma Watson's Stalker Arrested After He Trespasses At Fashion Show Looking For Actress

A man guilty of incessantly stalking actress Drew Barrymore has been found committing the same offense - this time against actress Emma Watson. Not just this, the man in question, Chad Michael Busto, has an extensive record of arrests and absurd bouts of behaviour. Busto was also recently involved in a court case involving the Hilton chain of hotels.

3 things you need to know

Drew Barrymore encountered the stalker at the 92nd Street Y event in New York City, held on August 21.

Busto's criminal record goes as far back as 1999.

His rap sheet includes offences like criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, theft, harassment and more.

Drew Barrymore's stalker sets sights on Emma Watson

Chad Michael Busto made his way, uninvited, into a dressing room at the Ralph Lauren show that was held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard as part of the New York Fashion Week. Busto burst into the room screaming "I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson." He has since pleaded not guilty to the charges of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct in this regard. It is unclear if Emma Watson was present at the show or not.

A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023



Just last month, Busto was arrested after lunging towards the stage at Drew Barrymore, insisting on wanting to meet her. The actress was conducting an interview with Reneé Rapp at the time which had to be halted so that she could be whisked away to safety. Busto has previously too tried to get to Barrymore.

Chad Michael Busto has an extensive record of bizarre activity



Just days after the New York incident, Busto was arrested in the Hamptons after he was spotted by police going from door-to-door, asking directions to Barrymore's residence. The actress was not home at the time. Last year, he had filed a handwritten lawsuit alleging that the Hilton chain of hotels had been passed over to him.