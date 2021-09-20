Emmy 2021: Kate Winslet Takes Home Lead Actress In A Limited Series For 'Mare Of Easttown’

Actor Kate Winslet took home the Lead Actress in a Limited Series award at the Emmys 2021 award ceremony for her stellar performance in HBO's Mare of Easttown. The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 rolled out the red carpet in Los Angeles on September 19. Several notable Hollywood stars like Elizabeth Olsen, Robbie Arnett, Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones and more.

Kate Winslet wins Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Beating Michaela Coel for I May Destroy You, Cynthia Erivo for Genius: Aretha, Elizabeth Olsen for WandaVision and Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen's Gambit, in the competition, Kate Winslet bagged the lead actress in the limited series for her role in Craig Zobel's crime drama Mare of Easttown. The actor donned a beautiful black gown and accepted her award with great enthusiasm. According to s report by People magazine, she also excitedly 'showed' the standing ovation she received at the ceremony to her mother.

Kate Winslet on winning the award

She exclaimed, ''Mom, mom they're standing up''. Winslet took the opportunity to give a shout out to her team stating, ''In this decade that has to be about women having each other's backs. I support you. I salute you. I'm proud of all of you. Mare of Easttown it seemed to — I don't know — it was this cultural moment and it brought people together and gave them something to talk about other than a global pandemic and I want to thank everyone for watching out show.''

She also mentioned the show's creator Brad Inglesby for his vision by saying, ''You created a middle-aged, imperfect flawed mother and you made us all feel validated.'' She did not forget to thank her family back home by saying, ''My children — Mia, Joe and Bear — the greatest people in the world. And my husband Ned, who I get to hold hands with for the rest of my life."

More on Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown

The HBO series followed the story of a police detective, played by Winslet, who sets out to investigate the disappearance of a teenage mother in her Philadelphia suburb. The cast of the series also included actors like Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart amongst others.

