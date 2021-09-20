Last Updated:

Emmy Awards 2021: Best Dressed Celebrities At The Star-studded Event

Emmy Awards 2021 saw several A-list celebs gracing the red carpet in custom made outfits. Here are some of the best dressed stars from the event.

Anya Taylor-Joy
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy looked breathtaking in her Dior Haute Couture gown. The actor paired her halter-neck dress with a yellow cape.

Mj Rodriguez
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Mj Rodriguez donned a blue coloured one-shoulder Versace Atelier gown at the Emmy 2021 red carpet. She accessorised it with a necklace and ring and chose matching heels for footwear.

Billy Porter
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Billy Porter set the red carpet on fire with his monochrome, dramatic custom outfit. The Pose actor's outfit featured wide-leg trousers, gloves and winged arms.

Michaela Cole
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

The I May Destroy You star Michaela Cole went monochrome with a neon bralette, column skirt and pointed heels.

O-T Fagbenle
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

O-T Fagbenle rocked the red carpet in a traditional Nigerian look with red and black accents. 

Kate Winslet
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Kate Winslet not only won hearts with her award acceptance speech but also with her simple and elegant look at the Emmys. The actor fashioned a black gown with a plunging neckline at the red carpet.

Nicole Byer
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Nicole Byer made history at Emmys 2021 by becoming the first black woman nominated for Outstanding Host for a reality TV programme. She looked dreamy in a purple tulle gown at the event.

Kaley Cuoco
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

A Neon look is often a risky outfit for a red carpet event, but Kaley Cuoco knows how to ace it. The Flight Attendant actor arrived at the Emmys 2021 wearing a neon yellow sleeveless Vera Wang dress.

Yara Shahidi
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Yara Shahidi opted for a much simple yet stunning look at the Emmys 2021. The actor wore a green Dior gown with a sweetheart neckline and pointed brown heels. 

Cynthia Erivo
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Cynthia Erivo stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton mermaid dress. The white gown had a thin belt and hand-embroidered blue, green and white feathers at the bottom.

