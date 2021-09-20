Emmy Awards 2021: Best Dressed Celebrities At The Star-studded Event

Last Updated: 20th September, 2021 12:54 IST

Cynthia Erivo stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton mermaid dress. The white gown had a thin belt and hand-embroidered blue, green and white feathers at the bottom.

Yara Shahidi opted for a much simple yet stunning look at the Emmys 2021. The actor wore a green Dior gown with a sweetheart neckline and pointed brown heels.

A Neon look is often a risky outfit for a red carpet event, but Kaley Cuoco knows how to ace it. The Flight Attendant actor arrived at the Emmys 2021 wearing a neon yellow sleeveless Vera Wang dress.

Nicole Byer made history at Emmys 2021 by becoming the first black woman nominated for Outstanding Host for a reality TV programme. She looked dreamy in a purple tulle gown at the event.

Kate Winslet not only won hearts with her award acceptance speech but also with her simple and elegant look at the Emmys. The actor fashioned a black gown with a plunging neckline at the red carpet.

Mj Rodriguez donned a blue coloured one-shoulder Versace Atelier gown at the Emmy 2021 red carpet. She accessorised it with a necklace and ring and chose matching heels for footwear.

