Emmy Awards 2021: Best Dressed Celebrities At The Star-studded Event

The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy looked breathtaking in her Dior Haute Couture gown. The actor paired her halter-neck dress with a yellow cape.
Mj Rodriguez donned a blue coloured one-shoulder Versace Atelier gown at the Emmy 2021 red carpet. She accessorised it with a necklace and ring and chose matching heels for footwear.
Billy Porter set the red carpet on fire with his monochrome, dramatic custom outfit. The Pose actor's outfit featured wide-leg trousers, gloves and winged arms.
The I May Destroy You star Michaela Cole went monochrome with a neon bralette, column skirt and pointed heels.
Kate Winslet not only won hearts with her award acceptance speech but also with her simple and elegant look at the Emmys. The actor fashioned a black gown with a plunging neckline at the red carpet.
Nicole Byer made history at Emmys 2021 by becoming the first black woman nominated for Outstanding Host for a reality TV programme. She looked dreamy in a purple tulle gown at the event.
A Neon look is often a risky outfit for a red carpet event, but Kaley Cuoco knows how to ace it. The Flight Attendant actor arrived at the Emmys 2021 wearing a neon yellow sleeveless Vera Wang dress.
Yara Shahidi opted for a much simple yet stunning look at the Emmys 2021. The actor wore a green Dior gown with a sweetheart neckline and pointed brown heels.
