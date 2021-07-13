Emmy Awards 2021: Cedric The Entertainer To Host The Awards Ceremony On Sept 19

The Emmy Awards 2021 announced the host for their upcoming event. Taking to their official Instagram handle, Emmy's announced that Cedric the Entertainer will take the stage at the 73rd Primetime Emmys that will air on September 19. Cedric the Entertainer is currently seen in the show The Neighbours.

Cedric the Entertainer to host Emmy Awards 2021

Emmy's on Tuesday, July 12, announced on their social media handles that comedian Cedric the Entertainer will be hosting the award ceremony. They wrote "You can call him Cedric the #Emmys Host now. We’re thrilled to have @CedTheEntertainer join us as host for the 73rd #Emmy Awards."

Taking to his Instagram, the comedian reacted to the announcement and shared a video. While sharing the video he wrote "WORD!!! You're looking at the Host of the 2021 Emmys.. I wonder if #flofromprogressive gonna be there? This about to" with fire emoji's.

In a statement, Cedric the Entertainer expressed his excitement over his latest gig and said, "Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honour for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards." Continuing the comedian added " Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully bring about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance, and sing over the past year.”

Jimmy Kimmel hosted last year’s Primetime Emmys, which took place at the Staples Center without an audience, and with most of the presenters and winners joining in remotely. 2021's Emmy will also have a limited audience of nominees and their guests. The show will air on September 19, 2021. Back to the helm, the Emmys together for a second consecutive year are Hudlin Entertainment and Done+Dusted. Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart are executive producers and Hamish Hamilton will serve as director of the telecast. Last year, Hudlin made history as the first-ever Black producer of the Emmy telecast.

Image: Cedric The Entertainer's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.