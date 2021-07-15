Emmy Awards 2021 Live Streaming: How To Watch Emmy Awards In India, UK And UAE?

In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic global outbreak, the prestigious 73rd primetime Emmy Awards will be held with a slashed capacity with limited number of nominees and their guests. The awards, to be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, star and executive producer of CBS' hit comedy The neighbourhood who will mark his first time as Master of Ceremonies in the presence of the Live audience this year, CBS and the Television Academy said in an official announcement.

How to watch Emmy Awards in UK, UAE and India; timings, and LIVE streaming platforms

Emmys will be broadcasted LIVE on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 pm Eastern Time and 5 pm Pacific Time and can be watched on-demand on the Paramount+ as the award ceremony returns to the Microsoft Theatre in LA in person, (access www.iemmys.tv/ for all LIVE updates). Emmy Awards will be LIVE streamed on CBS Television Network, and a telecast will be directed for production companies Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment. On can also access www.emmys.com/ or tune into award show’s updates on TelevisionAcademy.com/Emmys as well as on @TelevisionAcad across social media platforms— Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The viewers in UAE, India and the UK can watch the LIVE streaming on Hulu Plus Live TV, or YouTube TV.

While several incredible performances are scheduled, the Television Academy's Board of Governors revealed that this year, Emmy’s will witness a notable rule change as the event will be inclusive of gender-nonconforming artists by both the nominees as well as the winners of any acting category. The Emmy’s awards will host gender-neutral titles in 2021 titled as "Performer" on their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette.

"Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honour for me to host this year's Emmy Awards," Cedric said in a statement. "Throughout the rollercoaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people."

History with first transgender performer

This year’s nominations announced on July 13 include Netflix's The Crown and Disney+ series The Mandalorian [24 nominations] and the HBO’s Hot favourite Mare of Easttown is vying for 16 awards against The Queen's Gambit, I May Destroy You and The Underground Railroad. The sci-fi/fantasy genre has Disney Plus' WandaVision. The best actress category will be dominated by performances from Kate Winslet, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michaela Coel and Elizabeth Olsen. Emmy will make history this year with Mj Rodriguez, who plays Blanca in FX's Pose, who is nominated as the first transgender performer for best drama actress. Presenters Ron Cephas Jones and Jasmine Cephas Jones, along with Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, announced the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards on July 13, 2021. Read full list here.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.