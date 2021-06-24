Emmy Awards 2021 To Replace 'actor/actress' With 'performer' To Be More Gender-inclusive

The Emmy Awards 2021 are providing nominees with the opportunity to become more gender-inclusive with its trophies by substituting 'actor' and 'actress' trophies with 'Performer' at the recipient or nominee's discretion. As per Fox News, the Television Academy's Board of Governors stated on Monday that they have adopted rule revisions that will enable candidates an opportunity to demand that the nomination plaque and probable Emmy trophy use the term 'Performer' instead of 'Actor' or 'Actress'. This announcement becomes even more special because it comes amidst the Pride month celebration that is happening all over the world. It gives visibility to those who do not subscribe to hetero-normative norms and respects them. This decision comes as a win for the LGBTQ+ community all over the world.

Emmy Awards 2021 to be more inclusive of non-binary genders

The move comes in response to recent calls from gender non-conforming celebrities to de-gender the awards system and makes it less reliant on nomenclature and sexist casting. "No performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' has ever had a gender requirement for submissions. Now, nominees and (or) winners in any performer category titled 'Actor' or 'Actress' may request that their nomination certificate and Emmy statuette carry the term 'Performer' in place of Actor or Actress," the Television Academy wrote on Tuesday.

The option will go into effect with the upcoming Emmy Awards season in 2021, just before the Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be announced on July 13. According to another media organization, the Academy made it clear that the Emmys will not modify the way actors are chosen or voted on. This modification only allows celebrities to choose their nominations and winners. Asia Kate Dillon, who identifies herself as nonbinary, was among the most outspoken supporters of gender-neutral shift. In 2017, the 36-year-old wrote a letter to the Television Academy, according to Variety. The Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 will be held on September 19, 2021, according to the present scheduling. It's uncertain who the nominees are at the moment, therefore it's questionable if any Hollywood TV stars will be the first to use the Academy's gender-neutral choice.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

