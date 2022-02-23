Emmy Rossum To Play Tom Holland's Mother In Upcoming Apple Series 'The Crowded Room'

After delivering one of the highest-grossers of all-time, Spider-Man: No Way Home and starring in another action film Uncharted a few weeks later, Tom Holland will be working in only his second series, The Crowded Room after Wolf Hall. Not only is he acting in the upcoming series, but also he is executive producing the project.

The anthology series had been announced in April last year and it is after the release of Tom Holland's latest releases, that there are developments on the casting. It was announced a few days ago that Amanda Seyfried had joined the cast of the series. Now, as per the latest development, Emmy Rossum too will be a part of the series.

Emmy Rossum signs on to star in The Crowded Room series, will play Tom Holland's mother

Emmy Rossum, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, has become the latest member of the cast. She will enact the part of the mother of Tom Holland's character Danny Sullivan, who is searching for a man who would help her in achieving the dream of 'salvation.'

This will be another series for Emmy amid her work on the series Angelyne, on which she was also an executive producer. While the pictures from the series had gone viral, it is expected to release this year.

Holland plays the role of Danny Sullivan and the character is based on the first person to be acquitted of a crime due to multiple personality disorder, also known as dissociative identity disorder.

Amanda Seyfried is playing the role of a clinical psychologist who is trying to balance her personal-professional life as a single mother while dealing with the toughest case of her career.

Kornél Mundruczó, known for the drama Kornél Mundruczó, is helming the series. The screenplay is being written by Akiva Goldsman. The series will have 10 episodes in all and will be released on the Apple platform.

The story of the series will revolve around 'inspirational stories' of people who battled mental illness or learnt successfully to live with it.

The first season will be based on Goldman's own life story and the book The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes.