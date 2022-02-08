Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's unfortunate demise has not only left the entire nation but also her fans across the world devastated. The Nightingale of India breathed her last on Sunday, February 6, 2022, at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after battling COVID-19 for weeks. She was 92.

The entire nation mourned the demise of the Queen of Melody who sang over 30,000 songs throughout her career of almost eight decades. She sang various melodies in almost 36 Indian languages and her popularity spanned not just in India but across the globe. Soon after her death, many foreign fans paid their heartfelt tribute to the late legendary singer, among which one was British actor Hannah Waddingham, known for her roles in Ted Lasso and Game Of Thrones.

Hannah Waddingham pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

Taking to her Twitter handle, Hanna Waddingham penned a heartwarming note for the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The Game Of Thrones actor wrote, "Rest in peace Lata Mangeshkar The original, magical, beautiful Bollywood songbird," in her tweet. As the actor paid a heartfelt tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, many Indians reacted to her tweet. While a Twitter user wrote, "My respect for you just grew, dear Hannah. As an Indian it means a lot that others are acknowledging this GOAT RIP Lataji," another one posted, "I heart you for this tweet. Not many actors and actresses in the Western Hemisphere knew what a legend Lata Mangeshkar was to Bollywood."

Rest in peace #LataMangeshkar The original,magical,beautiful Bollywood songbird. 🙏🏻❤️ — Hannah Waddingham. (@hanwaddingham) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar's last rites in Shivaji Park, Mumbai

Lata Mangeshkar not only saw India fight for its freedom but was also a part of it throughout its development. Bharat Ratna Awardee Lata Mangeshkar was laid to rest with full state honour in Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Sunday at 6:30 pm. Prime minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects to the late legendary singer. Many stars from the film fraternity, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan, producer Siddharth Roy Kapoor and more, attended the funeral. Several well-known celebs from the music industry, including Anuradha Podwal, Shankar Mahadevan and more, also paid their last respects to the Nightingale of India. Sachin Tendulkar, who was reportedly very close to Lata Mangeshkar, also attended the funeral with his wife Anjali Tendulkar.

Image: Instagram/@2hannah_waddingham/PTI