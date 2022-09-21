Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph Reveals She Had Her Winning Speech Prepared Since She Was 5

Veteran actor Sheryl Lee Ralph was honored with an Emmy under the category of the best-supporting actress in a comedy show award as a first-time nominee at the age of 66 for her performance in Abbott Elementary. While the actor is currently garnering love from fans for her inspirational speech at the award ceremony, she recently made a revelation stating that she prepared that speech when she was 5.

Sheryl Lee Ralph reveals the story behind her inspirational Emmy speech

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and talked about her inspirational and emotional winning speech. When asked whether she prepared the speech beforehand, Ralph spilled the beans stating that she prepared it when she was 5 years old. "You know what? Like many of you, I have had a speech prepared since I was 5 years old. I was ready, you know, ever since Tinker Bell came out of that steeple and was starting to make dreams come true, I've been practicing the speech," she exclaimed.

As she took the stage to accept the award at the Emmys, she sang a verse from Endangered Species and said, “To anyone who has ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn't, wouldn't come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like, and don't you ever, ever give up on yourself. Because if you get a Quinta Brunson if you get a husband like mine in your corner. If you get children like mine in your corner, and if you've got friends like everybody who voted for me, cheered for me, loved me, thank you! Thank you! Thank you!"

Sherly Lee Ralph earlier revealed that Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey extended their best wishes to her for the Emmy win by sending her a bunch of flowers. She even shared videos of the same revealing how awestruck she was.

Image: AP