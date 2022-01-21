Emmy Winning Comedian, Actor Louie Anderson Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

Veteran stand-up comedian and game show host Louie Anderson breathed his last at the age of 68 on Friday morning in Las Vegas. The three-time Emmy winner was admitted to a local hospital this week for treatment of diffuse large B cell lymphoma, which is a form of cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed, Deadline reported.

Anderson was mentored by legendary stand-up comic Henny Youngman, the Minnesota native who was named one of '100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time' by Comedy Central in the year 2004. The Baskets star had a constant presence on stage and on-screen since the mid-1980s.

Look at Louie Anderson's career

The comedian won two Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Performer in an animated program for Fox's Life with Louie in the years 1997 and 1998. For his performance on the FX comedy television series Baskets, Anderson bagged three consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominations and won once in 2016. He portrayed Christine Baskets, the mother of Chip and Dale (essayed by Zach Galifianakis).

According to his publicist Glenn Schwartz, Anderson, who was one of 11 children, was a counselor to troubled children before he launched his comedy career with a first-place trophy at the 1981 Midwest Comedy Competition. Youngman, who hosted the competition, had hired him as a writer. Born on March 24, 1953, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Anderson was featured in 1988's Eddie Murphy-led Coming to America and its 2021 sequel, which are among his big-screen roles.

Image: AP