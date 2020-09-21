Emmys 2020 Honours Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera In H.E.R's 'In Memoriam' Segment

The Grammy award-winning songstress Gabriella Wilson, popularly known as H.E.R, performed during the 'In Memoriam' portion of the 72nd Annual Emmy Awards held on September 20, 2020. She sang the infamous Prince song 'Nothing Compares 2 U' at the Emmys to give a tribute to numerous celebrities who left for their heavenly abode this year. Among the many celebrities were Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera, Regis Philbin and Diahann Carol to name a few.

Emmys In Memoriam remembered celebrities who passed away this year

The 'In Memoriam' segment of Emmys 2020 was headlined by American singer H.E.R. on September 20. The 23-year-old songstress took to the stage of the eminent award show to honour several celebrities who passed away this year. For her performance, she sang the iconic song Nothing Compares 2 U by The Family for their eponymous album, which was composed by late American singer Prince.

Clad in a hot pink gown with hints of neon-orange at its hems, H.E.R kicked-off her performance by playing the tunes of the song on a piano and later went on to play the electric guitar while a chorus sang in the background. Those who were honoured during the segment include Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman, The Royal Family's Naya Rivera, Fountains of Wayne member Adam Schlesinger, American screenwriter Jas Waters, television presenter Regis Philbin, cartoonist Carol Spinney, writer James Lipton, journalist Jim Lehrer and Medium Cool's Robert Forster.

Many others including Brian Dennehy, Fred Willard, Rip Taylor, Jerry Stiller, Wilford Brimley, John Witherspoon, Kirk Douglas and Carl Reiner were also remembered during Emmys In Memoriam segment. In addition to that, towards the end of H.E.R's performance, a previous speech by Chadwick Boseman was also played, wherein he is heard saying, "Purpose crosses disciplines. Purpose is an essential element of you. It's the reason you're on the planet at this particular time in history. The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose"

Watch H.E.R's full performance at the Emmys 2020 below:

Meanwhile, ahead of her performance, the Hard Place singer took to her Instagram handle to thank Emmys for giving her the opportunity of performing the segment. She also flaunted her chick look for the award show and wrote, "EMMY’S!!!!!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL LOOK (sic)". Take a look:

(Image credit: Chadwick Boseman and Naya Rivera Instagram)

