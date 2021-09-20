Emmys 2021: Actors Who Bagged Their Very First Emmys At This Year's Shiny Night

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards was indeed a stunning night for England-set shows and British actors. Emmys 2021 took place on Sunday, September 19, at LA Live's Event Deck in an 'indoor/outdoor' model. At the award ceremony, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, which led all comedies with 20 nominations, claimed four trophies, while Netflix drama The Crown was tied with 'The Mandalorian' for the most-nominated drama series.

Many other dramas and films were honoured at the starry awards. However, many actors also had their first time Emmys. Take a look at the list of actors who took home the prestigious award home for the very first time.

List of actors who bagged Emmys for the first time

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel bagged her first Emmy for outstanding writing for a limited or anthology series or movie for I May Destroy You. The actor dedicated her win to all survivors of sexual assault.

Jason Sudeikis

Sudeikis won his first Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for playing the titular role in the Apple TV+ smash hit show, Ted Lasso. The actor was teared up as he accepted the award.

Brett Goldstein

Goldstein took home his first for his supporting role as Roy Kent in Ted Lasso. He accepted the prestigious award with an expletive-filled speech.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah bagged Emmys for the best supporting role in a comedy series, also for Ted Lasso. Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton in the show. She expressed gratitude to Sudeikis in her acceptance speech.

Evan Peters

Peters was awarded his first Emmys for outstanding supporting actor in a limited anthology series or movie for the portrayal of Detective Colin Zabel in Mare of Easttown. Peters gave a shout-out to his co-actor, Kate Winslet in his acceptance speech.

Julianne Nicholson

Nicholson won her first Emmy Award for her performance in Mare of Easttown as Lori Ross. She also credited Kate Winslet as she took home the trophy for outstanding supporting actor.

Tobias Menzies

Menzies's performance as Prince Philip on The Crown won him his first Emmy under the outstanding supporting actor category.

Josh O'Connor

James O'Connor bagged Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role of Prince Charles in The Crown. He gave a shout-out to his co-actor, Emma Corrin, who played Lady Diana.

Image: AP