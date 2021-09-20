Emmys 2021: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Sets New Record For Most Losses In A Single Year

The star studded night of the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles witnessed a number of Hollywood actors and filmmakers coming together to appreciate some of the best movies, shows and performances of the year. Ahead of the award ceremony, shows such The Crown, The Mandalorian and The Handmaid’s Tale showed great potential to bag some of the biggest awards they grabbed the highest number of nods for the year. In a massive development, Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale set a record at the award ceremony but it is not for what was anticipated by the fans.

The Handmaid’s Tale broke a record at Emmys 2021

The Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale was nominated in 21 categories for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards including the biggest awards of the ceremony like Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series, Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series, Outstanding Drama Series among others. While many fans hoped to see the team take home over a dozen of awards, in a shocking development, the series lost all 21 nods. The losing streak broke the record for the most Emmys losses in a single year.

Previously, the record was held by Mad Men, who lost 17 nods in 2012 breaking the previous records of 16 Emmy losses by Northern Exposure and The Larry Sanders Show. The series was nominated in major categories like Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing, Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series, Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program and more. So far, The Handmaid’s Tale has won over 75 Emmy nominations and 15 wins.

Netizens' reaction to The Handmaid’s Tale's new record

As soon as the awards rolled out, fans were left with disappointment as the series failed to win in any category. Several fans took to social media to express their dismay as one user tweeted, ''Flabbergasted at this loss, a show with themes relating to the oppression of women loses everything. Meanwhile, a story about the British Monarchy (good but not it’s best season) stole the show.'' Another fan wrote, ''Looks like it will be a fight between misogyny and racism regarding what and who won Emmys tonight. Nominations aren’t enough!!!''

Flabbergasted at this loss, a show with themes relating to the oppression of women loses everything. Meanwhile, a story about the British Monarchy (good but not it’s best season) stole the show..



It lost all 24 noms. This is sexist argue with the wall 😬https://t.co/DgvySsxDTd — Tash (Taylor’s Version)🧣 (@tashmontlake) September 20, 2021

the handmaid's tale was a better show but didn't even win anything https://t.co/lVS21YDXMH — zak (@the_sofa_king_) September 20, 2021

The way things are going in America, The Handmaid’s Tale should have won the Emmy for best Documentary/Non-Fiction Series. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 20, 2021

Image: @Instagram/handmaidsonhulu