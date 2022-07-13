Emmys 2022: Chadwick Boseman, Norm Macdonald & More Receive Posthumous Nominations

Emmys is one of the most prestigious awards shows that is known for recognising the best contributions in the field of entertainment. It is one of the four major American awards for performing arts and entertainment after the Grammys, the Oscars, and the Tony awards.

The much-awaited 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in September. However, Emmys 2022 nominations were declared on July 12. The list revealed the names of actors and top series that will go ahead this year. Among the list, Chadwick Boseman, Norm Macdonald, and Jessica Walter have received posthumous nominations.

Chadwick Boseman, Norm Macdonald & Jessica Walter receive posthumous nominations

Black Panther fame Chadwick Boseman breathed his last on August 28, 2020. Reportedly, the actor was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer at the age of 43 in 2016, which progressed to stage four, leading to his death. However, as per the reports of Hollywood Reporter, Chadwick recently earned a nomination at the Emmys 2022 for the best character voice-over for his role as Star-Lord T’Challa in the Marvel Studios and Disney+ series What If…?.

Norm Macdonald on the other hand, earned a nomination for his Netflix comedy special, Nothing Special. Reportedly, he is nominated under the category of an outstanding variety special (pre-recorded). To note, this is for the first time that the stand-up comedian is recognised by the Television Academy. For the uninitiated, Norm Macdonald passed away in September last year at the age of 61 after battling his almost decade-long cancer. Norm MacDonald's cancer diagnosis never got out in public but he had kept it to himself for quite a long time.

Coming to Jessica Walter, she is nominated for lending her voice to the animated series Archer, which marks her second consecutive posthumous nod for her acting on the show. Other than this, the actor has also been recognized four other times by the Emmys in the past. Moreover, she even bagged an award for Amy Prentiss in 1975. For those unaware, Jessica Walter died on March 24, 2021, at the age of 80.

For the unversed, some previous posthumous nominees include Fred Willard for Modern Family, Lynn Shelton for Little Fires Everywhere and Orthodox, Carrie Fisher for Catastrophe, and Anthony Bourdain for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

Image: AP