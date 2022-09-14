Last Updated:

Emmys 2022: Inside Lizzo’s Fabulous Night With Zendaya, Pete Davidson And More

American singer Lizzo, who won big for 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' at Emmys, posed for selfies with Zendaya, Pete Davidson, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more.

Written By
Swati Singh
Zendaya
1/8
Image: Instagram/@lizzobeeating

Lizzo, who won big for 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' posed for a happy selfie with Zendaya, who bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in 'Euphoria'.

Pete Davidson
2/8
Image: Instagram/@lizzobeeating

Pete Davidson, who made his first on-stage appearance after splitting with Kim Kardashian, also posed for a selfie with Lizzo at the awards show.

Steve Martin
3/8
Image: Instagram/@lizzobeeating

There was also this selfie of Lizzo with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Sheryl Lee Ralph
4/8
Image: Instagram/@lizzobeeating

The American rapper also showcased her Emmys trophy with Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

Geena Davis
5/8
Image: Instagram/@lizzobeeating

Geena Davis, who gave a special shout-out to Lizzo after accepting Governors Award at the Emmys, also got a pic clicked with the singer.

Trevor Noah
6/8
Image: Instagram/@lizzobeeating

While Lizzo flaunted her beautiful smile in the pic, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah made goofy faces.

Michael Keaton
7/8
Image: Instagram/@lizzobeeating

Michael Keaton, who bagged his first-ever Emmy for 'Dopesick', also struck a pose with the 'Good As Hell' crooner.

Quinta Brunson
8/8
Image: Instagram/@lizzobeeating

Lizzo surely had a fun time with writer-actor Quinta Brunson, as evident from the picture.

