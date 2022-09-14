Emmys 2022: Inside Lizzo’s Fabulous Night With Zendaya, Pete Davidson And More

Quick links:
Lizzo, who won big for 'Watch Out For The Big Grrrls' posed for a happy selfie with Zendaya, who bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in 'Euphoria'.
Pete Davidson, who made his first on-stage appearance after splitting with Kim Kardashian, also posed for a selfie with Lizzo at the awards show.
The American rapper also showcased her Emmys trophy with Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
Geena Davis, who gave a special shout-out to Lizzo after accepting Governors Award at the Emmys, also got a pic clicked with the singer.
While Lizzo flaunted her beautiful smile in the pic, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, and Trevor Noah made goofy faces.
Michael Keaton, who bagged his first-ever Emmy for 'Dopesick', also struck a pose with the 'Good As Hell' crooner.