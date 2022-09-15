Emmys 2022: Jimmy Kimmel Reveals How Andrew Garfield Became A Real-life Spiderman For Him

Emmy awards 2022 was recently held where the names of the notable artists and series who bagged the prestigious awards. While Zendaya, Squid Game, Succession, Ted Lasso and others emerged as big winners at the event, Jimmy Kimmel recently unveiled an unseen instance from the event and left everyone in shock. During a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, he revealed how he witnessed a real-life Spiderman moment with Andrew Garfield.

Jimmy Kimmel reveals Andrew Garfield saved his life like a Spiderman

According to ET, Jimmy Kimmel recently recalled an incident that occurred at the Emmys revealing how Andrew Garfield turned into a real-life Spiderman for him. While narrating the incident on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live, he revealed that a group of dancers came out with spears and about halfway through the dance when they were banging the spears, one of the spears came flying off the handle straight at their table. Stating further, he revealed how Andrew Garfield lunged forward and snatched it in the air out of nowhere, like a Spiderman. He went on to add how the actor reacted to the situation as if a Spiderman was working undercover.

He said, “These dancers come out with spears and they're banging the spears around. And about halfway through the dance, the tip of one of the spears comes flying off the handle straight at us, at our table. And out of nowhere, and I swear to God this happened, Andrew Garfield lunges forward and snatches it out of the air. Like Spider-Man! Like he might really be Spider-Man. Just as Spider-Man would have done were he in an undercover situation. His shirt came open. My wife almost had to be resuscitated.”

Kimmel further stated that he knew there will be many people who wouldn't believe his story, therefore he pulled out a picture depicting him and Garfield posing with the spear. “Well, here I am with the superhero who saved our lives. With great power, comes great reflexes,” he added.

Image: AP