Emmys 2022: Kenan Thompson Brings Up Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating Life In Opening Monologue

The 74th Emmy Awards witnessed a plethora of stars gracing the event while acknowledging some of the best work of the year. The night which was graced by a bevy of stars turned iconic after major shows like Squid Game, and Succession among others bagged great honours.

Among the other highlight of the event was SNL's Kenan Thompson hosting it for the first time. The opening monologues of awards shows are often something fans look forward to given how the hosts take a jibe at stars from the industry and the scandals they have been involved in lately.

Kenan Thompson cracks joke on Leonardo DiCaprio's dating life

With Thompson, this year, Emmys 2022 was a fun time for him where he kicked off the show with a dance to a medley of popular television theme songs while also alluding to the lack of diversity in these shows. “TV is all we have,” he said. “From Netflix and chill to Paramount+ and eating dinner alone. Tonight we come together to honor the greatest invention in the history of mankind."

“Zendaya just turned 26, happy birthday. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.” - Kenan Thompson 🤣pic.twitter.com/JuaeGPz2F5 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 13, 2022

The star who went easy with his monologue given the Oscars altercation between Chris Rock and Will Smith suddenly cracked a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio who has been in the news lately for his latest breakup with Camila Morrone. While poking fun at the Titanic star, Thompson mentioned one of the biggest nominees of the evening, Zendaya, and said, "Zendaya just turned 26 last week. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student, but you’re too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio."

Not only that, the 44-year-old host did not leave a moment for all to get over with one joke, that he cracked another while referencing the famous Oscars incident that took place during the ceremony in March this year. Thompson noted how Regina Hall, who hosted this year’s Oscars ceremony was also in the audience as he said, "Surprised she’s at another award show, girl, you brave" as he joked, in what appeared to be a reference to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio who had been dating Camila Morrone for a long time reportedly parted ways. The duo had been together since 2017 and made multiple public appearances together, including Cannes, the music festival Coachella and more. According to E! News, it was recently revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have split up after dating for more than four years.

IMAGE: Instagram/Ianslife_In/AP