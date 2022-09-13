Emmys 2022: Michael Keaton On 'Batgirl's Cancellation; 'assuming It Was Good Decision'

American actor Michael Keaton took home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series at the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday. The actor would have returned as Batman alongside Leslie Grace's Batgirl in Batgirl — but the film was scrapped by Warner Bros. Now, expressing his views at Emmys, the 71-year-old actor called the cancellation of Batgirl a 'good' business decision.

Michael Keaton reacts to 'Batgirl' axing at Emmys 2022

Keaton said, "I think it was a business decision. I'm going to assume it was a good one. I really don't know. I don’t follow that much." Batgirl would have marked Keaton's first follow-up performance as Batman since 1992’s Batman Returns. He also reprised the part for the protracted, indefinitely-delayed The Flash stand-alone movie, starring Ezra Miller, and it's been claimed that Ben Affleck has taken his position in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will hit the theatres in Dec 2023.

In a conversation with TVLine, Michael Keaton was also asked about his next appearance as Batman. To this, he said, "I don’t know. We’ll see". He further added that reprising the role for Batgirl "was great, it was fun," and added "I really have no idea," on when viewers could see him next as the superhero.

Following the shocking cancellation of the HBO Max film Batgirl, fans across the globe were disappointed as the DC project had been in development for years. The much-anticipated Batgirl would have marked the latest live-action take on Leslie Grace's Barbara Gordon but on August 2, it was announced that the $90 million film would not be released in theatres or on HBO Max despite already being shot.