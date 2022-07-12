Emmys 2022 Nominations: Here's How And When To Watch Live Streaming Online

The prestigious Emmy Awards are all set to make their comeback in 2022 and the fans eagerly await the announcement of the nominations for the same. The Emmys 2022 nominations will take place on July 12 and it will finally be revealed while actors and top series will go head to head this year. The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be announced by JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero.

Emmys 2022 time and date

The Emmys 2022 nominations are all set to begin on July 12, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. PT. Fans in India can watch the same online at 9 p.m. IST. The live streaming of the nomination announcements will be held on Emmys.com, and viewers can also alternatively watch them on the Television Academy’s YouTube channel. The Television Academy mand an announcement about the details of the Emmys 2022 nominations and wrote, "This just in: @MelissaFumero and @OhSnapJBSmoove will be announcing nominations for the 74th #Emmy Awards on Tuesday, July 12! Mark your calendars and watch LIVE at 8:30 AM PT/11:30 AM ET on http://Emmys.com"

More about Emmys 2022

The much-awaited 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held on September 12 and fans can't wait to see which of their favorite shows and actors bag awards. Fans are currently rooting for some of the shows that turned heads online this year including Succession, Squid Game, and many more.

Image: AP