Emmys 2022: Selena Gomez, Ariana DeBose And Others Among First Group Of Presenters

The prestigious Emmy Awards 2022 is all set for its next edition and as the list of nominees were recently released announcing the names of the artist bagging top nods, the organisers have now unveiled the names of the first group of presenters.

The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced by JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero. Popular shows including Succession, Euphoria, Stranger Things, etc. dominated the nominations. Read further ahead to get more details about the much-awaited Emmy award ceremony.

Emmys 2022 first group of presenters

Selena Gomez, who has been nominated under the category of best comedy series as an executive producer on Only Murders, was recently added to the first list of presenters for the Emmy award ceremony. Next in line were Emmy-nominated Squid Game artists Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae along with Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.

Other notable artists that were added to the list of presenters include Kerry Washington, Amy Poehler, Ariana DeBose, Angela Bassett, Will Arnett, Diego Luna, Molly Shannon, Natalie Zea, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarkson, Taye Diggs, Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni.

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th annual Emmy Awards is set to air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Emmys 2022 Nominations

Outstanding Comedy Series:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series:

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Donald Glover – Atlanta

Bill Hader – Barry

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Jean Smart – Hacks

Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Adam Scott – Severance

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Laura Linney – Ozark

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Zendaya – Euphoria...Click here to check the full list.

Image: AP