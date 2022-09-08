Emmys 2022: Selena Gomez, Ariana DeBose And Others Among First Group Of Presenters

Quick links:
Image: AP
The prestigious Emmy Awards 2022 is all set for its next edition and as the list of nominees were recently released announcing the names of the artist bagging top nods, the organisers have now unveiled the names of the first group of presenters.
The nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced by JB Smoove and Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero. Popular shows including Succession, Euphoria, Stranger Things, etc. dominated the nominations. Read further ahead to get more details about the much-awaited Emmy award ceremony.
Selena Gomez, who has been nominated under the category of best comedy series as an executive producer on Only Murders, was recently added to the first list of presenters for the Emmy award ceremony. Next in line were Emmy-nominated Squid Game artists Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae along with Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder and late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers.
Other notable artists that were added to the list of presenters include Kerry Washington, Amy Poehler, Ariana DeBose, Angela Bassett, Will Arnett, Diego Luna, Molly Shannon, Natalie Zea, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarkson, Taye Diggs, Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni.
Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the 74th annual Emmy Awards is set to air live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
What We Do in the Shadows
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Donald Glover – Atlanta
Bill Hader – Barry
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jean Smart – Hacks
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Brian Cox – Succession
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Adam Scott – Severance
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Laura Linney – Ozark
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Zendaya – Euphoria...Click here to check the full list.