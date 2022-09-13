Emmys 2022: 'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-Jae Bags Honour, Park Hae Soo Joins League

Popular South Korean survival drama show Squid Game shattered all records on the OTT after it was released. From BAFTA to Critics Choice Awards, the series has been earning critical acclamation from all across the globe. Recently, the Emmys 2022 turned special for the series after it bagged five awards in various respective categories.

Squid Game, the dystopian Netflix drama that exploded into an international smash hit, won big at the annual 74th Emmy Awards on Monday. Lee Jung-jae, the actor who played the role of Sung Ki Hoon, took home the top acting prize and became the first person from a foreign-language show to win the best actor in a drama.

Squid Game stars receive big at Emmys 2022

Lee Jung Jae pitted against various prominent stars for the Best Actor award including Jason Bateman in Ozark, Brian Cox in Succession, Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul, Adam Scott in Severance, and Jeremy Strong in Succession.

Apart from the actor, filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk won the drama directing Emmy. The series won another Emmy for best drama. He also became the first Korean to receive the Best Director Award. Apart from the ones mentioned above, Park Hae Soo who played the role of Oh Young Soo in the Netflix series, won the Best Supporting Actress while Jung Ho Yeon won the Best Supporting Actor award respectively.

During his acceptance speech, the director praised the series and said, "I said I made history, but I didn't make it, it was you who opened the door to the Squid Game. So we made this history together. I hope Squid Game isn't the last Emmy for a Korean drama, and I hope it won't be my last Emmy either."

The series Squid Game revolves around a challenging game that puts the life of every participant at risk to become the last winner in a mysterious survival game with prize money of 45.6 billion won. In the first 28 days after its release in September last year, it recorded 1.65 billion hours and achieved the highest viewing time on Netflix, enjoying worldwide popularity.

Coming into Monday, the show had been nominated for 14 Emmys and won four, including awards for guest acting, stunts production design, and visual effects. (These awards were presented earlier this month in the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony.)

IMAGE: Instagram/televisionacad