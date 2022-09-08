The Venice Film Festival premiere of Hugh Jackman's film The Son turned out to be really special for the actor. The 53-year-old along with his co-star Laura Dern, was astonished to see their film earn a 10-minute standing ovation soon after the premiere. With the film being months away for the general public, the film seemed to have impressed the critics.

According to Variety, the story of the forthcoming film revolves around a 17-year-old named Nicholas (Zen McGrath), who decides he no longer wishes to stay with his mother Kate (Laura Dern) and moves in with his father Peter (Hugh Jackman) and his new romantic partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby), with the two of them raising their own baby together.

The Son centers on “a family as it falls apart and tries to come back together again,” according to Sony Pictures Classics’ official synopsis. The star cast of the film including Jackman, and Dern, Vanessa Kirby, among others were present for the premiere at the prominent film festival. Anthony Hopkins – who won an Oscar for his turn in director Florian Zeller's last film, The Father, skipped the event because of some professional commitments.

The viral video from the festival showed the film’s cast taking several bows as the audience cheered. The excitement of the spectators and crowd, who were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the stars on the screen, touched the roof as they cheered for the entire star cast while lauding the storyline. Jackman's craft in the movie is said to be “emotionally powerful stuff” and “the most impressive dramatic performance” of the actor's career.

#TheSon receives an emotional 10 minute standing ovation at its #VeniceFilmFestival World Premiere. pic.twitter.com/pnae0HVWOr — Sony Pictures Classics (@sonyclassics) September 7, 2022

The Son will open in select New York and Los Angeles theatres on November 11. The film is adapted from Zeller’s own stage play alongside Christopher Hampton. Apart from spreading its charm at the ongoing Venice Film Festival, Hugh Jackman's upcoming film is also among the list of movies to be featured at the Toronto International Film Festival, which will kickstart Thursday.