'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting And Strangling His Wife

Hollywood actor Bryshere Gray, popularly known for playing the character of Hakeem Lyon on the television show Empire, has been arrested on domestic violence charges. It has been reported that Bryshere Gray not only physically assaulted but also strangled his wife at his home in Arizona. According to reports, the actor barricaded himself overnight and he was finally taken to custody at 7 AM on Monday.

Bryshere Gray arrested for assaulting his wife

According to reports, police received a 911 call at about 10:15 PM from a gas station. The call which was made from Circle K gas station was of a woman asking for help after her husband had assaulted her. According to a reputed news daily, the woman escaped to a gas station and with the help of a passerby went to another gas station saying that she was assaulted by her husband several times for the last several hours. She called the police from the gas station saying that she was assaulted at her home in Goodyear. On the same phone call, the woman identified her husband to be the Empire actor, Bryshere Gray.

The police also revealed that the woman had multiple wounds on her body and that she revealed that grey had strangled her to a point where she temporarily lost consciousness. The woman was taken to a hospital and treated, and was later released due to non-life-threatening injuries. The police reports stated that she was assisted by Goodyear Detectives and victim’s Advocate after she was discharged from the hospital.

It has been revealed that when the police went to Bryshere Gray’s property, he barricaded himself and refused to come out of his property. According to the police report, “On Sunday night, July 12, 2020, at approximately 10:15pm, Goodyear Police responded to a 911 call that an adult female victim had been allegedly assaulted at her Goodyear home by her husband, who she identified as Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series “Empire.” [sic] The report also read that Bryshere Gray refused to talk to the police officers and that they had to call for the SWAT team. The report read, “Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called out to assist. Just after 7:00 am, Gray was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail on domestic violence charges. [sic]"

