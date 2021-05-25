'Empire' Star Bryshere Gray To Serve Jail Time After Pleading Guilty For Assaulting Wife

Empire star Bryshere Gray was recently convicted for domestic violence against his wife. The actor pleaded guilty and will be serving jail time with 3 years of probation. Bryshere Gray's case first emerged in July 2020 when the actor's wife Candice Jimdar called 911 from a nearby gas station after she was assaulted by Gray.

'Empire' star Bryshere Gray to serve jail time

As per TMZ, Gray pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault and was sentenced to 10 days in county jail in the city of Arizona, plus three years of probation. The actor was also allegedly directed to pay compensation to his wife Candice Jimdar and enrol in a domestic violence offender treatment program and submit to drug and alcohol testing. Authorities said that back in 2020, officers answered a 911 call by a civilian who was signalled by Jimdar at a nearby gas station. She alleged she had been assaulted “for several hours” by her husband Bryshere Gray. With evident wounds, Jimdar was treated and released for non-life-threatening wounds at a nearby hospital.

When police officers arrived at the actor's house, he declined to come out and speak with them, which lead to the arrival of the SWAT and Crisis Negotiations teams. The actor's wife told prosecutors that she confronted Gray after seeing messages from other women on his cell phone. She said Gray called them fake before he lased out and went after her. She claims that the actor said he was going to kill her and punched her more than 100 times, choked her, and pulled a knife on her. After a nine-hour standoff, Gray ultimately surrendered and was taken into custody at Maricopa County Jail. In Feb 2021 a 2-hour interview of the rapper and actor with the police was uploaded on Youtube where Gray was seen defending himself.

Bryshere Yazuan Gray is best known for his role as Hakeem Lyon in the primetime musical drama television series Empire. The actor is also known for his portrayal of singer and rapper Michael Bivins in the 2017 miniseries The New Edition Story. The series is a biographical three-part miniseries about the R&B group New Edition.

IMAGE: AP

