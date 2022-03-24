'Encanto' Director Jared Bush Hints At Sequel Of Oscar-nominated Disney Film

Disney's recent animated feature film Encanto soared to historic heights as it was nominated for two Oscars including Best Animated Feature and Best original score. Moreover, Lin-Manual Miranda-composed We Don't Talk About Bruno became the only track in 24 years to bag the number one spot on the Billboard Top 100 chart since the 1993 film Aladdin's A Whole New World. The Madrigal family sent the entire world into a magical frenzy with their beloved characters and soundtracks.

Set in the secluded part of Colombia, the Madrigal family having members with unique magical powers looks after the city and its people. Each with their wonderful gifts helps the village prosper and rely on their magic and Abuela Alma Madrigal. However, the Madrigal family soon faces a threat of their diminishing power when their Casita (Home) starts cracking. As Abuela blames Mirabel, the only Madrigal with no powers, for the loss of magic, Mirabel sets to find the cure to bring back the miracle.

The film reigned over every musical chart as well as the hearts of people who wished to see more of Mirabel and the Madrigal family. Addressing the same, Encanto director Jared Bush hinted at a possible sequel in his cryptic tweets.

Encanto director Jared Bush on Encanto 2

Jared Bush took to his Twitter to respond to fans asking him for more Encanto content. Replying to these requests, Bush tweeted, ''I’m asked a LOT if there’ll be more #Encanto - movies, TV, Theater, etc - I’ll say this, it was always our dream, but the real deciders are the fans who found themselves in this story, who saw their family in ours, who chose to spend time with the Madrigals… and want to again.''

Subsequently, he shared another tweet to reveal that there were not one but two miracles in Encanto and hinted at the story that can be explored in future ventures. He tweeted, ''I promised a secret if you found it. There are TWO miracles in #Encanto: Abuela’s, born of love for family, embodied by her candle, flame-colored magic, the 2nd: Mirabel’s, born of the same, embodied in casita, its colors… everyone’s. What’s next…I hope we’ll see.''

IMAGE: CINELAND7/TWITTER