'Encanto': Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Disney's Upcoming 60th Project

Encanto is Disney's upcoming animated film, which will revolve around a young girl and her dysfunctional family. It will focus on Mirabel Madrigal and how she goes through life in a family in which everyone has unique gifts, except her. A fun fact about the film is that it will mark Disney's 60th project. Here are a few more interesting details about the film that will hit the big screen on November 26.

Interesting facts about Encanto ahead of its release

Helmed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, Encanto will be all about Mirabel Madrigal, who is part of a family, whose members are all equipped with unique powers like healing and having superior strength. However, Mirabel is the odd one out, as she has no powers and tries to fit in with her family. The story later takes viewers through her quest to save her land, Encanto, which she realises is in danger.

The upcoming film will be Disney's 60th, and the much-loved company proudly introduced the film with an innovative video. The video included the catalogue of projects that Disney has produced. Right from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Dumbo to Frozen 2 and Raya and the Last Dragon, the video included all 59 of Disney's films. Watch the video here.

On this day in 1923, Walt Disney Animation Studios was founded. Join us as we welcome our 60th animated motion picture, #Encanto. 💫 pic.twitter.com/fchjhbaIWE — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) October 16, 2021

Encanto will be directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, who are famous for their films including Zootopia, Tangled, Bolt and others, which are some Disney classics, that fans can never forget. The film is a Disney production and will be sure to tug to viewers' heartstrings, like most films from the production house. What excites fans most about the upcoming release is the cast that will be voicing the characters of the movie. Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame Stephanie Beatriz will be part of the project and will be joined by María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda and many other well-known names from the industry.

The music for the film will be by Lin Manuel Miranda, who is well-known for the music in films including Moana, Hamilton: An American Musical, the upcoming Tick, Tick... Boom!, and many others. Fans can also expect some rap sequences from Lin Manuel Miranda in the upcoming Disney film.

Image: Twitter/@AKM22111