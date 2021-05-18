'Enchanted' Sequel 'Disenchanted' Has Started Filming; Know All About The Amy Adams Film

14 years after Enchanted's release, the sequel is finally hitting the floors for production. Director Adam Shankman, responsible for films like The Wedding Planner and Rock of Ages, is set to direct the sequel which will be titled, Disenchanted. Fans have been asking for an Enchanted sequel for over 10 years now.

Finally, Disney has announced that the production for the sequel is officially underway and is shooting in Ireland. Adam Shankman, who will be helming the film has also worked on the script, along with Brigette Hales, Richard LaGravenese, Scott Neustadter, and Michael H. Weber. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, who wrote songs for the first film, have also returned for the sequel. Enchanted's sequel, Disenchanted, is slated to release sometime in 2022.

More about Disenchanted

The sequel sees Amy Adams once again starring as Giselle now married and living in Monroeville. Patrick Dempsey also returns as Giselle’s husband, the cynical and practical Robert Philip. James Marsden also reprises his role as Prince Edward from Andalasia along with Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine, the former dressmaker now married to Prince Edward.

What’s a good fairy tale without a great villain? I’ll see you in Andalasia my pretties.... — Maya Rudolph (@MayaRudolph) May 17, 2021

Maya Rudolph joins the Disenchanted cast as Malvina, Giselle’s new adversary in Monroeville. Other actors to join the Disenchanted cast include Kolton Stewart as Malvina’s son; Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosalyn; Jayma Mays as Ruby; Oscar Nunez as Edgar. The film will also introduce Gabriella Baldacchino as Robert Philip’s now-grown daughter, Morgan.

The kingdom loves new visitors! Let’s bring @YNB (Yvette Nicole Brown), Jayma Mays, @kolton_stewart and @OscarNunezLA too. Plus, we are SO excited to introduce @gabbaldacchino as Morgan!



Can’t wait for you to see #Disenchanted, coming to @DisneyPlus in 2022! -Amy & Adam pic.twitter.com/27ohIsm1PT — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 17, 2021

According to Disney, the sequel "features the much-anticipated return of Giselle, the princess from the fairy tale world of Andalasia banished to Manhattan who found her real Prince Charming in divorce lawyer Robert Philip. 15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family."

Adam Shankman on working with Disney

According to Entertainment Weekly, Adam Shankman in a statement spoke about how working with Disney again has been a dream come true for him. He spoke about how the cast is "extraordinary" and the songwriters Alan and Stephen have created "mindblowing" new OST for the upcoming film. He concluded his statement by talking about how he wants to bring "magic and joy to audiences around the world".

Producer Barry Josephson, who also produced Enchanted, spoke about how the first film was a "rewarding" experience for him. He spoke about how he's excited to begin filming the sequel and thanked Disney for the support. The producer also thanked Amy Adams for reprising her role and expressed how fortunate they were to have an incredible cast.

Good morning! Amy Adams and @adammshankman here taking over @DisneyStudios for a bit. Wanted to get a few friends together to tell the story of what ‘ever after’ looks like… pic.twitter.com/IE4vuV4Hkv — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 17, 2021

Image - Still from Enchanted trailer

