Engelbert Humperdinck Makes A Heartfelt Appeal For His Wife As Both Battle COVID-19

Pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck, who is suffering from COVID-19, has made an appeal to his fans for keeping Engelbert Humperdinck's wife and him in their prayers as both of them are battling COVID-19. In addition to the same, Engelbert revealed that his better half is even simultaneously battling Alzheimer's disease. As per a report on People.com, Engelbert Humperdinck's wife, Patricia Healey, is in a critical state and her double diagnosis has made it rather impossible for the musician's wife to sought help from medical professionals. A video that features Engel Humperdick's wife comes with a heartfelt message from the singer himself and can be found below as well as on Engelbert Humperdinck's Instagram handle.

The Post:

One of the sections of her video sees the musician demanding the universe for all the love that Patricia has given to the world to come back to her a million-fold, since, as per Humperdinck, only a miracle can pull out Patricia from her unusual condition. One part of the video even sees the veteran musician revealing that her situation is only getting worse since she's neither eating nor drinking. The sections of the video and the caption that came with it saw Humperdinck expressing his gratitude for the time he's getting to spend with his better half, keeping in mind that not everyone has been that lucky due to the coronavirus pandemic. The final sections of the post saw Engelbert Humperdinck asking for all the prayers and wishes that his fans and followers can offer him in the time of such a crisis.

About Engelbert Humperdinck and his wife's COVID-19 diagnosis:

In the final days of January, the pop singer made his COVID-19 diagnosis official and even revealed that Patricia has contracted the virus too. The caption of the video saw Engelbert Humperdinck communicating that a positive test won't cause an onset of a negative mindset by any means. The two tweets through which the musician revealed his diagnosis can be found below.

The Tweets:

#tuesdaymuseday #prayers #COVID19 1-26-21



Dear Friends,



After nearly a year of an abundance of caution and care,

Covid has caught up with us and found a way into our home... — Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) January 27, 2021

Now we must not let a positive result bring a negative mindset but I must say I could use your help in this department. We are asking for prayers, good energy, love and support to be sent our way.



I usually the start the ball rolling on #tuesdaymuseday but the platform is yours. — Engelbert Humperdinck (@ehumperdinck) January 27, 2021

