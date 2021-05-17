'Enola Holmes 2' May Explore Sherlock Holmes' Supposed Bisexuality; Details Inside

Enola Holmes 2 has been officially announced and will see the return of Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes and Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger things and Godzilla movies fame as her younger sister and the titular detective. As per a report on WeGotThisCovered, the upcoming sequel will supposedly explore the sexual orientation of Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes in the series.

References to a possible budding romance between the character of Holmes and Watson have been dropped time and again in each and every piece of literature that has featured the detective-doctor duo. The most recent one being The Irregulars, where it was established that Holmes and Watson do have something that could be termed as a romance between them. It is also believed that Enola Holmes 2 cast list will also be joined in by an actor who will play the character of John Hamish Watson. However, everything that has been revealed by outlets as yet is simply speculations and rumours. The makers are yet to confirm, deny or comment on any of the reports.

Enola Holmes trailer

As reported earlier, Netflix may choose to move Henry Cavill's version of Sherlock Homes up the list of Enola Holmes 2 characters in terms of importance in order to present it as a bit of a buddy drama and increase viewership numbers. This decision will be taken by the streamer even though Cavill and Netflix had found themselves embroiled in a legal battle with the estate of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (creator of Sherlock Holmes) after the release of the first movie. That film was helmed by Harry Bradbeer.

Enola Holmes 2 movie release date, cast, crew and other details

As far as details regarding Enola Holmes 2 movie release date, its cast, crew, and plot are concerned, those details are currently under wraps. The information regarding the same is expected from the makers in the upcoming days. The same, as well as information regarding Enola Holmes 2 release date, will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

About Enola Holmes

Enola Holmes, which is a Netflix original film that made its streaming debut on September 23, 2020, tells the story of its titular character who is on the search for her mother. In the film, she can be seen using her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.