'Entourage' Creator Doug Ellin Claims 'Billions' Writer Stole His Idea

Doug Ellin, the creator of the hit HBO comedy series Entourage, has accused the makers of the drama series Billions of stealing his idea. Ellin rose to popularity as the screenwriter of Entourage after its release in 2004 and his stint on the show earned him a BAFTA win, three Emmy nominations, and a spot on the board of the Greenwich International Film Festival.

Entourage creator accuses Billions writers of stealing his idea

As per Screenrant, Doug Ellin on his podcast Hollywood Wayz said that as his show Entourage was finishing, he had thought of an idea for a hedge-fund-themed show, and had asked two of his friends to help him write the script. Ellin also claimed that they sold the idea to HBO who ended up passing it further and two years later, he met Andrew Ross Sorkin the creator of Billions, who said that he had a keen desire to make a series that was set in the hedge fund world.

Ellin alleges that he then decided to set Sorkin up with the two friends with who he had previously worked, on the condition that he would later get involved in the project as a producer. Ellin apparently never heard from the trio again, until one of them notified Ellin that he was doing a show set in the hedge fund world that was titled Billions. Ellin also took to his Instagram and shared his ordeal.

He said, "This was like kind of as low rent, lowlife s**t as can possibly be done...I want nothing out of this. I want the universe to take care of itself and burn them in f***ing hell". Ellin refused to name the two friends during the discussion, however, he did drop a major hint by saying that those involved in the drama wrote the 1990’s drama, Rounders. Ellin was likely referring to Brian Koppleman and David Levien who along with Sorkin are the co-creators of Billions.

Billions has since its release in 2016 garnered positive reviews from critics. The show has since then been nominated for Outstanding Drama Series in the 29th, 30th, 31st GLAAD Media Awards for its representation of the LGBTQ community. The series has been nominated for multiple Satellite Awards, a Critics' Choice Television Award, and an Artios Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy Pilot Castin.

Image: Instagram/@r0n1n_reviews/@sho_billions