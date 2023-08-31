Equalizer 3, The Nun 2, Expendables 4: Hollywood Films Releasing In September

Quick links:
As we enter the month of September, here's a look at the Hollywood releases that you can look forward to. Denzel Washington's Equalizer 3 will debut in theatres on September 1.
Reviving the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, A Haunting in Venice will hit the theatres on September 15.
The romantic comedy trilogy continues with My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. It will be released on September 8.
Expendables will make its comeback with its fourth installment starring Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone and Megan Fox. The film is slated to release on September 22.
Dumb Money, based on the GameStop stock saga that shook Wall Street, will be released on September 15.