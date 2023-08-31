Last Updated:

Equalizer 3, The Nun 2, Expendables 4: Hollywood Films Releasing In September

Here's a look at the Hollywood releases of the month that you can look forward to watching.

As we enter the month of September, here's a look at the Hollywood releases that you can look forward to. Denzel Washington's Equalizer 3 will debut in theatres on September 1. 

The Nun 2 starring Taissa Farmiga will be released on September 8. 

Reviving the iconic detective Hercule Poirot, A Haunting in Venice will hit the theatres on September 15. 

The romantic comedy trilogy continues with My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. It will be released on September 8. 

Expendables will make its comeback with its fourth installment starring Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone and Megan Fox. The film is slated to release on September 22. 

Dumb Money, based on the GameStop stock saga that shook Wall Street, will be released on September 15. 

Spy Kids series film Spy Kids: Armageddon will have its OTT debut on Netflix on September 22. 

Saw franchise's tenth installment, Saw X will release in theatres on September 29. 

