Eric Bana Opens Up About The Possibility Of Starring As 'Hulk' In Upcoming MCU Movies

Is Eric Bana returning to MCU as The Hulk? The Australian actor in a recent interview opened up about whether there are any chances of him returning as the green beast. In the interview, Eric said that playing the superhero was a one-time thing and he does not plan to make his comeback as part of any multiverse concept in the future MCU films or series.

Will Eric Bana star in upcoming Marvel movies?

The MCU is evolving more and more with each passing film and series. Many characters that were seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame are now making a comeback with their original shows and films. Moreover, MCU’s Phase four films and shows are already ready to be released.

Considering most of the MCU characters are getting their separate shows and films, will Eric Bana star in any of the upcoming Marvel movies? Before Mark Ruffalo, Australian actor Eric Bana essayed the role of Hulk in the 2003 film of the same name. In a recent interview on Jake’s Takes’ YouTube channel, the Australian revealed whether he is planning to make his comeback in any of the MCU movies.

Eric Bana started his answer with a short and crisp, “No”. He continued and said that when he starred in the film it was before MCU. Hence, this universe with multiverse concept did not exist. Eric added that since there was no plan of expanding the film and any potential crossover, he did it like a “one-time” project. Eric concluded his answer by saying that he still does not see himself reprising the role again.

Eric Bana starrer Hulk released back in 2003 and was directed by Ang Lee. Apart from Eric Bana, Hulk also starred Jennifer Connelly, Sam Elliott, Nick Nolte, and Josh Lucas. The film's story revolves around how scientist Bruce Banner becomes a green-skinned giant due to a lab accident concerning gamma radiations. Hulk performed well commercially but its subsequent film titled The Incredible Hulk (2008) had Edward Norton essaying the role of Bruce Banner and not Bana.

IMAGE: ERIC.BANA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.