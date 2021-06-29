Erica Mena Stays Tight-lipped About Birth Of Son But Safaree Breaks The News

Erica Mena has given birth to her second son as per Safaree Samuels’ Instagram update. Erica and Safaree already have a son who is nineteen months old and the two of them are going through the legal process of separation. Erica Mena filed for divorce whilst she was pregnant with her second child stating that the two of them were no longer compatible and that the differences formed between them were irreconcilable. While the couple has been tight-lipped on the separation and how things were going, the two have been active on social media, posting about their lives and careers. Erica Mena has also periodically been posting pregnancy updates, letting everyone know how things were going. Surprisingly though, it was not Erica who posted the news of the birthday of her baby, but Safaree.

Erica and Safaree welcome their second baby

Safaree Samuels took to Instagram on June 29, 2021, to share the news of the birth of his son. The picture that he shared showed him cuddling a swaddled baby who he was looking down on dotingly. Safaree is wearing a black tee and is decked in bling on his neck, ears and wrists. The picture looks like it has been clicked at the hospital implying that Safaree was with Erica through the birthing process. He has captioned his picture by saying, “MR Straittt jr is here!!!” and he followed that with hands joined emojis. The caption is a reference to one of his albums.

Safaree did not only stop at the post announcing his second son’s arrival. He also posted a story on Instagram with his new baby. The picture that he posted showed the baby clutching onto Safaree’s finger. He wrote on the picture, “Another me…. that’s what the world needed”. He followed this up with the angel face and laughing emojis.

As per E Online, Erica Mena has applied for complete physical custody of the children along with legal joint custody. She also asked for the exclusive use of the house where the family had been staying, to raise the children. Safaree retaliated with a filing of his own where he denied the claim of Erica for complete physical custody of the children and asked for complete joint custody.

