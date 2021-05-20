Erika Girardi Reveals Being On Anti-depressant Due To "very Dark" Days During Lockdown

RHOBH’s Erik Giradi recently opened up about her struggles during the pandemic. Erika in the latest season of the reality show discussed how she spent her time during the COVID-19 lockdown. She revealed how the lockdown was a dark time for her and she finally chose to seek help from a therapist. In a confessional, she also talked about her previous opinions about therapy and seeking help from a mental health professional.

RHOBH Erika Giradi opens up about being on anti-depressants

The COVID-19 lockdown resulted in people being confined to their home for months. Moreover, the increased infection rate claimed millions of lives across the globe. But now, many countries have partially recovered from the pandemic and are vaccinating themselves. Coronavirus is not only a physical crisis but also decapitated several mentally.

Recently, in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 premiere, all the housewives gathered at Kemsley’s house for a cookout. During the cookout, the women discussed several issues and most importantly opened up about their time in the COVID-19 lockdown. Erika Girardi during the discussion revealed her personal struggles in the lockdown.

She referred to the lockdown as a “very dark” phase for her. Erika added how each one of them is quite busy with their lives all the time. So, when she (Erika) came to Los Angeles from New York she was greeted by total silence and she did not have anything to do. The RHOBH star revealed how she was walking down and about in her house and could not sleep.

Erika Girardi further added how she could not shake off her no sleep pattern and she felt “incredible dread” since she was not working. She felt clueless without her work. She continued and said that she dreaded waking up and eventually ended up calling a psychiatrist. Furthermore, Erika revealed that she is now consuming Lexapro.

This revelation led to fellow RHOBH cast member Garcelle Beauvais quizzed her about Lexapro. Erika then told her that it is an anti-depressant. She deemed the medicine as the “greatest thing ever”. Talking about her mental health struggles, Erika Girardi confessed that before seeking help during this lockdown, she deemed consulting a psychiatrist as a “sign of defeat” but now she feels her attitude towards her problems has changed. Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 trailer below.

IMAGE: ERIKA JAYNE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.