Erinn Hayes And Patti LuPone Roped In To Play Lead Roles In 'OK Boomer'

Erinn Hayes and Patti LuPone have been roped in to play lead characters in the upcoming show OK Boomer and will be featuring in the pilot episode of the comedy series. Erinn Hayes is known for her role in Children's Hospital as Dr Lola Spratt. Patti LuPone is an actor and a singer who is famous for her role as Fantine in Les Miserables.

OK Boomer is written by Todd Linden and directed by Victor Gonzalez. Todd Linden has written many famous shows including Happy Endings and Alexa & Katie. The show will be produced by Sony Pictures TV and the late Jamie Tarses' banner FanFare. It will be executively produced by Todd Linden, Vanessa Mc Carthy and McCrae Dunlap, according to a report in Variety.

About 'OK Boomer'

The show will focus on the life of Barbara, played by Patti LuPone who wishes to return to her estranged daughter's life. She wants to live off of the wealth earned by her daughter Sarah, played by Erinn Hayes. Little to her knowledge, Sarah has a teenage daughter. Barbara ends up creating a bond with her granddaughter who challenges her choices with her progressive perspective. The grandmother and granddaughter duo end up in many tussles due to their differing point of views.

The series was previously shelved. In 2020, Todd Linden, Jamie Tarses and Sony TV reread the script and agreed on selling it as a comedy series. When HBO Max bought the script, it focused on the life of the three women, Sarah, her teenage daughter and Barbara. HBO Max planned to redevelop it as a story told from the teenager's point of view. Tarses and Linden re-wrote the script to match HBO Max's point of view.

About Erinn Hayes

Erinn Hayes is an Emmy-nominated actor. She has made several appearances in the show The Goldbergs as Jane Bales. Hayes has also been seen opposite Keanu Reeves in Bill & Ted Face the Music as Princess Elizabeth. In 2020's Holly Slept Over, Erinn played Marnie.

About Patti LuPone

Patti LuPone has been awarded the Tony twice for her roles in Evita and Gypsy as the Best Actress in a Musical. She was previously seen on Broadway's remake of Company and Paul Feig's Last Christmas. In 1985, she received the Laurence Olivier award for her role in Les Miserables.

