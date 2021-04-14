ER's Cast To Reunite After Almost Thirty Years For Special Cause: Find Out Why

The popular cast of ER is joining forces nearly 30 years after the medical drama first aired. PEOPLE exclusively announced on April 22, that multiple stars from the long-running series would reunite for a live, virtual collaboration on the regular series Stars in the House. The special episode will see ER's cast comprising of Gloria Reuben (Jeanie Boulet), George Clooney (Doug Ross), Noah Wyle (John Carter), Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Goran Visnjic (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario) and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks) coming together for a special cause. Gloria Reuben revealed to People what this cause was.

ER reunion after 30 years

The special episode, which will air on Earth Day, will support the Waterkeeper Alliance, the world's fastest-growing nonprofit devoted specifically to clean water. Reuben, who also serves as the organization's president, figured it would be fun to reunite the cast in support of the charity. Speaking to People Reuben said that he was really happy to be able to reunite with ER's cast. She also said that he was thankful to Seth and James for lending them their platform.

She went on to say that she has been a part of the Waterkeeper Alliance for 15 years, serving over 350 community-based Waterkeepers all over the world. She said that the work they did was unparalleled. The message she wishes to convey to people is that we must continue to campaign for clean water not only on Earth Day but all year long.

The episode will feature the cast reminiscing about their time at Chicago's County General Hospital and answering live questions from fans, anchored by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley. From 1994 to 2009, Michael Crichton's series aired for 15 seasons. Grey's Anatomy surpassed ER as the longest-running medical series on American television in 2019 (with 332 episodes!).

On Stars in the House, the ER cast joins a growing list of casts who have come together for a good cause. Night at the Museum, Knots Landing, Melrose Place, Frasier, Glee, 30 Rock, Desperate Housewives, Family Ties, Scandal, and more have all reunited with their casts. On Thursday, April 22, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET, the forthcoming reunion will broadcast exclusively on PEOPLE's social media — Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube — and also on PeopleTV's Facebook and Twitter.